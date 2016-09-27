LAHORE-Pakistan karate, which return home Monday from India, won altogether 19 medals in the 3rd South Asian Junior, Cadet & Senior Karate Championship held from September 22 to 25 at New Delhi, India.

“Pakistan judokas demonstrated high-quality display of skills, technique and vast stamina to win 3 gold, 8 silver and 8 bronze medals. The trio of Pakistan judokas Naseer Ahmed, Baz Muhammad and Kulsoom put up excellent performance and won bulk of medals, said Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) secretary Shamim Hashmi here on Monday. Naseer won 1 gold, 1 silver, Baz won 1 gold 2 silver and Kulsoom 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals in the event. He said Pakistan was the champion of 1st South Asian Karate Championship India, but Indian Embassy did not issue the visa to Pakistan karate team for its participation in the 2nd South Asian Karate Championship held in India last year. "This time the PKF applied for visas of 14 male players and 12 female players but Indian Embassy issue visas to only 6 male & 6 female players. Despite being in half of strength in number, our team performed excellent and bagged 19 medals. Pakistan stood second in male event and 4th in female events," he added. Shamim said on the side lines of the championship, the Asian Karate Federation also organised Asian Referee/Coaches Course & Examination on this occasion. "Two Pakistani referees Khalid Noor and Uzma Asghar qualified in the referee course and Baber Iqbal qualified in the coaches course.”

PKF applied for visa of 21 referee/Judges and coaches, but Indian Embassy issued visas to only 3 referees," he added.