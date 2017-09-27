KARACHI - Anti-Violent and Crime Cell of the Criminal Investigation Agency, in collaboration with the Citizens Police Liaison Committee on Tuesday claimed to have killed a suspect allegedly involved in kidnapping for ransom and extortion activities.

AVCC officials said that the encounter took place when the AVCC police, in a joint operation with the CPLC conducted a raid in Surjani locality after getting an information about the suspects involved in the kidnapping and extortion activities. The officials said that the culprits opened fire at the police to avoid arrest. Police retaliated and during an exchange of fire, one suspect was killed while one of his companions managed to escape under the cover of fire. The body of the deceased suspect was later shifted to morgue after medico-legal formalities completed at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was later identified as Kamran Jamal.

AVCC SSP Abdullah Ahmed said that the suspects were wanted to the Gulberg police where a case was registered against them under the anti-terrorism act and telegraph act, adding that they had arrived at Surjani locality to collect the extortion money when the encounter took place. The officer said that the killed suspect was also wanted to the Ferozabad and Liaquatabad police in kidnapping cases. The police, however, have recovered weapons and a motorcycle.