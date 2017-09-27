MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said that as a developing nation we should extensively invest in the education sector for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He was addressing a send-off held for the student and faculty members of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, proceeding to Turkey on academic scholarships.

President Masood congratulated the vice chancellor, awardees, the faculty and the management of the university for the successful and timely completion of the selection process for the placement of the scholars undertaking the scholarships extended by the Turkish government.

He said that the programme was a great opportunity for the scholars to enhance their academic competency and also for them to truly represent Pakistan and especially Kashmir. The President said, “The driving force behind any progressive economy is premium research based education.” The president commended the efforts of the HEC chairman for pioneering educational diplomacy, focusing on multilateral academic agreements, and his substantial and solid support to universities in AJK.

The president extended his special gratitude to the Republic of Turkey for always being there for the Kashmiri people. Turkey has selflessly been at the forefront of reconstruction and rehabilitation work after the devastating 2005 earthquake, he said recalling that Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogon was the first among international leaders to visit Kashmir after the tragic event.

Pakistan and Turkey share a strong diplomatic, political, cultural, linguistic and strategic bond which cannot be faltered at any level, said the president. He added, “Turkey has by far voiced the Kashmir issue in the clearest and boldest manner. Turkey has always been the leading force in encouraging the OIC and other international organisations in pursuing the just resolution of Kashmir.”

The ceremony was also attended by Sadiq Babur Girgin, Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, VC University of AJK Muzaffarabad Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and Country Coordinator Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Mehmet Emre Aktuna.

In his address, the HEC chairman highly appreciated the role of the Turkish government in accommodating bilateral academic programmes in order to facilitate students from all over Pakistan in pursuing their higher education at Turkish universities. Dr Mukhtar said that Turkish institutions are providing quality education in all fields of science, technology and social sciences; and it was an honour for our students to be a part of their alumni.

Sadiq Babur Girgin highlighted that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed a historic bond spanning seven decades. He said that the strong diplomatic, social and political bond between the two brotherly nations has never been compromised upon and is getting stronger by the day. The Turkish government, he said, has always stood by Pakistan in every crisis and calamity.

The Ambassador welcomed the scholars, and said that the people of Turkey consider the Pakistanis and Kashmiris as their true friends; and they will feel absolutely at home during their stay in Turkey.

TIKA had initiated the scholarship programme last year and this year marks the second batch of scholars to be selected from University of AJK. This year, five students and ten faculty members will be travelling to Turkey for their doctoral and post graduate studies.