Share:

VEHARI - Around 20 schoolgirls were hospitalised after they suffered mental trauma due to a mindless fireworks play at the adjacent Baldia building where people were celebrating the election of new Baldia Chairman here on Wednesday.

Four persons involved in the fireworks play had been arrested and FIR registered against all those responsible for the unwanted incident, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia told newsmen.

After the oath-taking ceremony for the newly-elected Chairman of Baldia Vehari, PML-N's Nadir Ali Bhatti, others resorted to playing fireworks in jubilation and some or most of it fell inside the Government Girls High School.

Almost 20 girls suffered trauma and they were shifted to the DHQ hospital.

All the girls are now fine, the DC said ,adding, that none of them fell unconscious and they were just in a state of fear.

He said that he himself reached the school and sent the girls to hospital by Rescue 1122 ambulances.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal condemned the fireworks play at the Baldia building and said that those involved would face the law.

He expressed solidarity with the parents and said that it was the duty of the law enforcers to punish those involved in the incident.