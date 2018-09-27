Share:

ISLAMABAD - Twenty-three senators on Wednesday moved an intra-court appeal in Islamabad High Court against verdict of its single bench that had turned down their petition challenging appointment of Tariq Bajwa as governor State Bank of Pakistan.

The senators moved the ICA through their counsel Sardar Latif Khosa and cited government of Pakistan through Secretary Finance and Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa as respondents.

They adopted in the ICA that the impugned judgment of IHC single bench was not sustainable in law and on fact. They added that the single bench’s judge had erred in law while holding that it could not be held that the power to appoint and remove governor SBP having been conferred upon the President was also to be exercised by the federal government.

“Holding otherwise would render the amendment brought about in section 10 (3) of the SBP Act, through the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Ordinance 2002 an exercise in futility,” said the ICA.

Therefore, the petitioners prayed to the court that the impugned order of the IHC single bench dated July 17 might be set aside and their writ petition to declare Tariq Bajwa’s appointment as governor SBP as illegal, unconstitutional and against the law be allow.

Earlier, a single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had conducted hearing of the petition and dismissed the same in his 24-pages order. Justice Miangul Hassan noted in his verdict, “There was nothing preventing the President to have made appointment of a governor SBP after a competitive process. However, since the statute in question did not oblige the President to make the said appointment through a competitive process or to advertise the said post, respondent No 2 (Governor SBP)’s appointment cannot be held to be unlawful.”

The IHC verdict added that indeed, the desirability of the petitioners, or even of this court to make appointments to high offices such as the Governor SBP through a competitive process is not enough to strike down respondent No 2’s appointment for there has been no violation of the SBP Act in making the said appointment.

Justice Miangul wrote, “I hold that respondent No 2’s appointment as governor SBP cannot be held to have been made without the authority of law or in other words contrary to the relevant statutory provisions. Therefore, the essential pre-requisite for issuance of a writ of quo warranto is not satisfied. Consequently, this petition is dismissed with no order as to costs.”

In their main petition, the senators had stated that they were aggrieved with the unlawful appointment of governor SBP made on July 7, 2017 for a period of 3 years. They adopted that in terms of section 3 (2) of SBP ACT, 1956, the bank was a body corporate ‘by the name of State Bank of Pakistan, having perpetual succession and a common seal, and shall by the said sue and sued.”

The senators had added that the governor of SBP as per section 10 (1) of the SBP Act was chief executive officer and on behalf of the board of directors, directed and controlled the whole affairs of the central bank.

They said in the petition that though no qualification criteria was laid down in the SBP Act for appointment of governor but his/her functions and duties as per section 9A and provision of SBP Act required educational qualification, practical knowledge, competence and experience.

The petitioners contended that unique and specialised character of SBP required appointment of the best available competent and experienced person though open advertisement as its governor.

“This is the only way to preserve the autonomous status of the institution as well to ensure its effectiveness,” said the petitioners.

They argued that the selection of the best person for the job, with the right qualifications and experience, had been ignored in the present case. “The Government of PML-N had all along indulged in ruthless violation of the legal requirements and procedures in making appointments and filling vacancies on all key positions of state departments and institutions. Such methodology was consciously adopted to use them for their personal benefits and extract illegal works. The head of SECP is an example in hand who under orders of the Supreme Court is behind the bars facing criminal charges,” added the petitioners.

Senators contended that the appointment in view of above submissions was illegal, unjustified, void ab-initio, whimsical, capricious, arbitrary, without lawful authority and of no legal effect.

They continued that a resolution was moved in Senate by combined opposition for immediate removal of the SBP governor. The senators who signed the resolution included Taj Haider, Azam Swati, Rubina Khalid, Ahmad Hassan, Liaqat Khan Tarakap, Karim Ahmad Khawja, Sassi Palijo, Saeedul Hassan, Hari Ram, Khalida Parveen, Gian Chand, Murtaza Wahab and others.

The petition quoted the resolution saying, “This House recommends that the SBP governor should be removed immediately from his office as the letter and spirit of section 10 of SBP Act 1956, dealing with qualification of the governor had been violated.”

They further argued that the appointment is violation of Article 4 and 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan and many other provisions of law and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Therefore, they prayed to the court to declare the said appointment of Tariq Bajwa as unlawful and void ab-initio. They requested the court to refrain him to perform his duties and functions under the SBP Act with immediate effect.

They requested the court to direct the government to appoint new governor SBP following the constitutional process and criterion laid down by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.