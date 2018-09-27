Share:

FAISALABAD - The district administration has directed the local departments to provide an all-out administrative and logistic support for conducting bye-elections of NA-103 and PP-103 Tehsil Tandilianwala on October 14. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad was presiding over a meeting for reviewing the administrative matters for the bye-elections. It was informed during the meeting that as many as 389 polling stations have been set up for the bye-elections and 3414 polling staffers would be deployed for carrying out the election process.

It was revealed that 80 polling stations have been declared sensitive through categorisation keeping in view the previous record. The deputy commissioner directed for providing missing facilities at the polling stations and said that necessary arrangements should be completed before the time. He directed for devising comprehensive transport plan for the transportation of the polling staff and election material. He stressed upon completing CCTV Cameras installations work in time on sensitive polling stations.

Adding he said that emergency medical services at health centers should be remained active besides deploying the Rescue 1122 services in these constituencies. The deputy commissioner said that the troops of Pak Army and Rangers would also reach for boosting up the security at the polling stations and protection of election material.