TEHRAN - Afghanistan, India, Iran and China has backed the idea of creating a terrorist groups database shared with Russia, Russian Security Council spokesman Evgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the issue was addressed at the multilateral consultations on the Afghan settlement, held in Tehran and participated by the delegations of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran and China.

“Participants of the meeting noted the positive significance of the database of terrorist organizations created by the Russian Federal Security Service. They stressed the importance of creating a similar base for all countries participating in today’s meeting,” Anoshin said.

The spokesman added that the meeting’s participants “supported the initiative of Iranian colleagues to create a new mechanism at the level of security councils’ secretaries, exchanged views on priority tasks in the Afghan issue.”

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib discussed prospects for the Russian-Afghan cooperation in the fight against international terrorist organizations and drug trafficking.

Patrushev and Mohib met in Tehran, where they took part in multilateral consultations on the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. “We are interested in continuing our contacts. We are ready for dialogue in various formats,” Patrushev told his counterpart.

IS Syrian Scenario Can Be

Repeated in Afghanistan

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday warned other participants of multilateral consultations on the Afghan settlement that the Syrian scenario could be repeated in Afghanistan.

“Today we can say that there is a danger of a repeat of this scenario in Afghanistan,” Patrushev said, as quoted by his spokesman Evgeny Anoshin.

According to the spokesman, Patrushev noted that activities of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) had contributed to deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, pointing out that back in 2014 nobody considered IS a serious danger to Iraq and Syria.

Militants Can Disrupt

Upcoming Presidential Vote

The high activity of armed groups in Afghanistan can disrupt the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in the country, Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

“The situation in Afghanistan is impacted by the upcoming presidential and parliamentary election, which are at risk of being disrupted due to the high activity of the Taliban movement, the Islamic state terrorist group and its Afghan branch, the so-called Wilayah Khorasan [both banned in Russia],” Patrushev said at multilateral consultations on the Afghan settlement, participated by the delegations of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran and China.

The official noted that, according to the estimates of international experts, the Afghan government controlled nearly 40 percent of the country’s territory.

“The total number of the Taliban movement’s militants opposing the government in Afghanistan is currently estimated at 60,000 people. According to the report of the General Staff of the Afghan National Army, there are nearly 15,000 fighters only in the areas bordering with the Central Asian states,” Patrushev said.

He noted the increasing military potential of the Taliban.

“It is necessary to note the increased military potential of the Taliban, particularly, its ability to stage massive and well-prepared attacks on administrative centers of the Afghan provinces ... Taliban’s military achievements demonstrate the irrelevance of [Afghan military] leadership’s stake on the use of force aimed at forcing the Afghan opposition to hold talks ... One can surely say that this is happening despite the more than 17-year-long US presence in Afghanistan,” Patrushev said. The Russian official added that the Taliban had unleashed a full-scale terrorist war against the Afghan authorities and civilian population.

Afghanistan has long been in a state of turmoil, with the government fighting the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) and the Taliban insurgency. The presidential election in the crisis-hit country is scheduled for April 20.