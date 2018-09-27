Share:

KARACHI - The case of 10-year-old girl Amal’s murder in a shootout between the police personnel and robbers in Karachi was transferred to an anti-terrorism court for trial.

Administrative judge of the anti-terrorism court on Wednesday remanded a suspect, Khalid, allegedly involved in killing of Amal, wherein the investigation officer pleaded his physical remand for further interrogation.

The police submitted that during the course of initiate interrogation the suspect has confessed his crime and also confessed that he was involved in several other cases of street crimes, he stated that he along with other companions used to loot the people at gun points and used auto-rickshaw for this purpose.

The official has also informed the court that section 7 of the ATA was incorporated because the incident triggered a sense of fear among people.

On the request of the IO, the court remanded the accused in police custody for interrogation for five days.

Earlier, the accused was produced before the judicial magistrate who had maintained that the incident caused fear among the public, therefore, it comes within the ambit of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1999.

According to the prosecutor, the accused along with his accomplice Shehzad had robbed the family of the girl on Korangi road on the night of August 13.

In an exchange of fire with the police, Shehzad was killed while Khalid managed to escape from the crime scene. He had fled in a rickshaw on that night. A bullet had also hit the minor in the shootout, resulting in her death later that night at a hospital.

A day earlier, the police managed to arrest the accused he is a resident of Hijrat colony, and have recovered a rickshaw, mobile phone and weapon were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The incidence got high attention widely after the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the matter. The apex court has also formed a committee and sought recommendations for an inquiry into the minor’s death, as the court observed that the child had lost her life due to alleged negligence from police and the administration of National Medical Centre (NMC) located in DHA area.

The court was informed by the family of the deceased girl that they took their injured daughter to NMC on the night of August 13. She was in very critical condition, instead of providing treatment, they shifted her to the government hospital and she gave her breath last before she could be shifted to another hospital.