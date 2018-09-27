Share:

PESHAWAR - To take important decisions regarding intra-party elections and preparations for the upcoming by-elections, Awami National Party has convened the meeting of Central Executive Council at Bacha Khan Markaz on October 1.

In a meeting held at Bacha Khan Markaz regarding preparations of meeting of the Central Executive Council, Central General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said that around 725 members of the council across the country would participate in this meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa General Secretary and ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak, Arbab Tahir Khan Khalil, Mukhtiar Khan Advocate, Malak Ghulam Mustafa, Naseem Khan, Sartaj Khan, Engineer Ijaz Yousafzai and others.

Mian Iftikhar Hussain informed that ANP leadership would discuss the intra party elections, preparations for by-elections, and current political situation of the country. It is the first meeting of the central executive council after party defeat in July 25 general elections.