Share:

BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that any attempt to provoke and interfere with China-Pakistan relations will not succeed.

He made these remarks during a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on sidelines of UN General Assembly, according to a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry here on Wednesday.

Both China and Pakistan should continue to maintain high-level strategic communication, make full efforts to promote the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, expand exchanges and cooperation in a wide range of fields such as trade and poverty alleviation to provide better benefits to the ordinary people of Pakistan, he said.

He said China actively supports the efforts of the Pakistani side to improve and develop relations with neighbouring countries.

Wang Yi said China-Pakistan relations have achieved a smooth transition after the Pakistani election and ushered in a good start.

This proves once again that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, he added.

Qureshi said there is a strong friendship between the two countries and people.

After general election in Pakistan, State Councilor Wang Yi’s successful visit to Pakistan once again showed that no matter how the situation changes, the relations between Pakistan and China will not change.

The new Pakistani government is willing to continue to strengthen all-round cooperation with China and learn from China's successful experiences in development, poverty alleviation and anti-corruption.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project is extremely important to Pakistan and will have a positive and far-reaching impact on Pakistan's national development as well as employment and people's livelihood.

The new Pakistani government will continue to firmly advance this cooperation and take effective measures to ensure security along the corridor.

The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen communication and coordination on major international and regional issues.

Pakistan committed to make country corruption-free: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday highlighted the new Pakistani government's commitment to establishing rule of law, and rooting out corruption and red tape at a distinguished gathering of business leaders, analysts and media persons convened by the Atlantic Council, an American think tank, in New York.

Describing the results of the July 25 elections as a resounding verdict in favour of a change by the people of Pakistan, the foreign minister laid out his government's vision for a business-friendly Pakistan.

He added that it was a priority with the government to generate employment opportunities for the millions of young Pakistanis entering the job market every year.

The foreign minister also briefed the audience on investment climate and opportunities in Pakistan.

Pakistan, Qureshi said, had large and growing middle class market and a young work force, while being located at the crossroads of China, Central and South Asia. There would be improvements for foreign companies to do business in Pakistan, he said, noting that the country was already home to many renowned multinational corporations and international franchises, which had been operating profitably for many decades.

He especially acknowledged Sigve Brekke, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Telenor Group, who had traveled from Norway to consecrate the message on Pakistan's investment potential.

On the external front, Foreign Minister Qureshi outlined Prime Minister Imran Khan's approach of proactive engagement with neighbouring countries seeking peace and stability in South Asia.

He advocated the significance of the approach in terms of attracting investment as a prerequisite for achieving the development agenda of the government.

Pakistan, Qatar pledge to take brotherly ties to next level

Pakistan and Qatar vowed to strengthen their ties by forging partnerships and enhancing economic and trade relations when foreign ministers of the two countries met on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met on the sidelines of 73rd session of the UN General Assembly taking place in New York.

Foreign Minister Al Thani congratulated Qureshi on Pakistan's successful elections, and welcomed his appointment as the foreign minister. The two foreign ministers applauded the close brotherly relationship between two countries, according to an official statement.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed increase in the bilateral trade by 53 percent, and the formal operationalisation of the Hamad Port.

He stressed the need to exploit the great economic potential between the two countries by increasing the exports in sectors such as food items, construction material, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, sports goods and fabrics.

The Pakistani foreign minister proposed early visit of the Qatari Chamber of Commerce and Industry and stressed on activating the Joint Business Council, agreed between the two countries in 2017, the statement said.

The Qatari Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and stressed the importance his country attaches to its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He reciprocated the cordiality shown by his counterpart by stressing the importance of translating the longstanding historic relations between the two countries into enhanced economic partnership. He also emphasized the need to activate all existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries, to take bilateral relations to the next level.

Both sides reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar are important members of the Muslim world and vowed to continue to work together at all fora for the advancement of common causes, the statement added.

Pakistan will continue to be leading troop contributor: Qureshi

Pakistan has called for ensuring that the mandates of UN peacekeeping missions are crafted to deal with the changing and growing asymmetric threats and equipped with resources commensurate with their operational requirements in the world's troubled regions.

"That UN peacekeeping is a success story, due to the ultimate sacrifice of men and women in the field," Foreign Minister Qureshi told a high-level meeting marking the 70th anniversary of UN peacekeeping operations, at UN Headquarters in New York.

"We salute them and extend our deepest gratitude," he said of the UN peacekeepers who laid down their lives while serving in hostile environments.

The foreign minister also highlighted that Pakistan, as a top troop contributing country to UN peacekeeping, had provided over 200,000 troops in 46 peacekeeping mission since 1960s, 156 of its bravest had given the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace.

Welcoming UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Action for Peacekeeping (A4P) initiative, Qureshi cautioned that it was vital to maintain a balance between various components of peacekeeping missions. Ensuring effective implementation in letter and spirit of the initiative was also necessary for achieving desired effects on ground.

The foreign minister also emphasised the importance of rationalising and prioritising mandates of peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan, he said, would always be supportive of efforts to improve peacekeeping performance. Pakistan was first country to endorse the declaration, something that had been specifically appreciated and acknowledged by the secretary general.

The A4P initiative aims at addressing strategic and operational challenges faced by contemporary peacekeeping.

A Declaration of Shared Commitments was formally adopted at the event by member states. In the declaration, all stakeholders of UN peacekeeping; UN Secretariat, Security Council, General Assembly, troop and police contributing countries (TCCs), host states, financial contributors, and regional organisations committed to acknowledge and fulfill their respective roles for the success of peacekeeping missions.