Share:

RAWALPINDI - Passport and Immigration Cell of Federal Investigation Agency arrested a close friend of Axact CEO Shohaib Sheikh from New Islamabad International Airport, sources said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Nigel Brain, who was trying to fly to Qatar through a private airline from the airport, the sources added.

According to sources, Nigel Brain, who is co-accused with the Axact CEO in fake degrees case, had arrived at the NIIAP to catch a flight for Qatar. However, the immigration officers nabbed him after noticing that his passport was blacklisted.

The immigration officers later handed over the accused to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell for further investigation. Sources said that Nigel Brain was also wanted by FIA in 2 cases including the Axact fake degrees case.

On the other hand, the investigators of FIA shifted Axact CEO Shohaib Sheikh to Adiala Jail amid tight security. Earlier, Sheikh was held from a courtroom in Islamabad after the court rejected his bail plea.