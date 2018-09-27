Share:

SHIKARPUR - A body of 12-year-old boy, who was missing on Monday, was found from a fish pond situated outside his Chanesar Mirani village on Wednesday.

Local residents spotted the body of the boy and alerted the police and villagers, both police and villagers rushed and fished out the body of deceased boy, later, he was identified as Muhammad Luqman, 12, son of Hazoor Bakhsh Mirani, same boy who had been missing since Monday his heirs left no stone unturned for his search, but unfortunately his body was found from fish pond.

His heirs including Arbelo Khan, Hazoor Bux, Zahid Hussain, Khalid Hussain and others all of by caste Mirani tribe put hurdles at Kandhkot-Shikarpur Indus Highway and blocked the road and recorded their protest and alleged that their innocent boy firstly kidnapped and killed after committing torture and later his body was dumped into the fish pond over an old ongoing hostility with Jaffari clan, protesters allegedly said.

After giving assurance by Shikarpur SSP Sarfraz Nawaz Shaikh on phone they opened Indus Highway for vehicular after lapse of span of two hours.

Neither an FIR was registered nor the police have found clue till filling of this news story.

ONE KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

One man was killed and other sustained severe injuries in a collision took place between a motorcycle and a truck at Jacobabad-Sukkur National Highway, in the jurisdiction of Lodra police station on Wednesday.

Muhammad Khan Khoro, the SHO above mentioned police station, told this scribe that a motorcycle rider identified as Amjad Ali, 20, and his another friend identified as Naimatulalh, both Jhullan by caste, inhabitant of village Zarkhail, sustained grave wounds when their motorcycle came under the wheels of fast moving truck, which was coming from opposite direction.

Area police arrested the truck driver identified as Ghulam Abbas and shifted the injured to Rao Bahadur Udhodas Tarachand (RBUT) Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical attention from where Amjad Ali was referred to Larkana hospital owing to his precarious condition and succumbed to his injuries on his way to Larkana hospital.

The body of deceased handed over to his heirs after conducting necessary medical-legal formalities completed at Civil Hospital Shikarpur.

A case was to be lodged till filling of this news file.