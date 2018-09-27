Share:

ISLAMABAD - China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) here on Wednesday expressed its interest to build more hydropower projects in the country and the construction of 5 million housing project being worked out by the present government.

A delegation of China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) expressed these view in a meeting with Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar. The delegation was led by Wang Bo, CGGC’s Marketing President for South Asia.

Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said that the present government has reprioritized China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy portfolio by attaching top priorities to the development of hydropower projects.

Bakhtyar said that Pakistan’s energy needs are growing with the economic growth that requires continuous power generation. “To meet the rising demands, we have focused on hydropower projects development by proposing inclusion of Azad Pattan and Mahal projects in CPEC portfolio” he highlighted.

He further said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is focused on accelerating progress on Dasu Hydro Project that may cater the demand of huge water storage and power generation.

Minister PD&R further highlighted that projects based on indigenous and renewable sources have been prioritized and a policy is being worked out to provide off-grid solution to areas in Balochistan and other part of Pakistan. He said that solar panel manufacturers would be encouraged to relocate and establish their facilities inside Pakistan.

The federal minister further said that besides generation, modern evacuation and distribution system would be developed to in place a holistic approach in energy sector. This approach would help to eradicate line losses and issues of circular debt on permanent basis, he added.

On the occasion, the representative of CGGC briefed the Minister PD&R about their projects in Pakistan, particularly on the progress of Sukki Kinari Project, being implemented under CPEC. The Chinese company expressed its interest to build more hydro projects in the country, jointly with federal and provincial government. It also took keen interest in the 05 million housing project, being worked out by the present government.