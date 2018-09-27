Share:

LAHORE : A delegation from Jiangxi Company, China expressed keen interest to introduce ingenious patterns of tableware and crockery in ceramics industry during a meeting at Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They visited the factories of Gujrat and Gujranwala to observe the manufacturing techniques and raw material of tableware being used in Pakistan. Mr Robin and Mr Fu, representative of Jiangxi Company and head of the delegation, said, “We want to establish Industrial Incubator for technology transfer and to introduce new contemporary designs and techniques to Pakistan in ceramics and porcelain industry.” He also added that the city Jingdezhen is the heart and soul of China’s ceramics and about 70 percent work of Chinese ceramic industry was being done under the expertise of Jiangxi industries. The products produced in Jiangxi were being exported to US, EU and other cosmopolitan markets, he added.

In view of growth potential available in Pakistan’s ceramics and porcelain industry, the delegation leader was passionate to relocate ceramics industry from China into Pakistan for sharing the global demand of ceramics products by exploiting inherent advantages of Pakistan and China.