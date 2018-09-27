Share:

KASUR - On the orders of District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi, a luncheon was organised in the honour of police officials for maintaining law and order during first decade of Muharram.

Police officers including DSP City Arshad, DSP Chunian Arshad Hayat, DSP Pattoki M Saleem, DSP Legal Fiaz Ahmed, DSP Traffic Raees Ahmed, In-charge CTD Abdul Wahid, In-charge Special Branch, station house officers, and other police officials attended the meeting. Religious scholars, District Peace Committee members, traders, and journalists were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Muntazir Mehdi lauded the role of police officials, Ulema, journalists, and traders in maintenance of peace during first decade of Muharram. He expressed gratitude to all segments of society for cooperating with police for upholding the rule of law in the district. "It is due to our collective efforts that Ashura has passed peacefully and no untoward incident was reported."