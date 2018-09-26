Share:

LOS ANGELES-Dakota Johnson is ‘’very happy’’ in her romance with Chris Martin.

The 28-year-old actress has been dating the Coldplay frontman - who has daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, from his previous marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow - for just over a year, and whilst she is reluctant to speak publicly about their romance, she has confirmed she’s enjoying her time with the rocker.

Speaking to Tatler magazine for its November issue, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ star simply said: ‘’I’m not going to talk about it. But I am very happy.’’

Whilst Dakota and Chris, 41, might be keeping their romance out of the spotlight, the actress’ parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, have both gushed about their daughter’s relationship.

Melanie said in May: ‘’I adore him! But she is very private about her life and I respect that.’’

And Hollywood icon Don previously gave his support to the actress’ romance with the singer, admitting he thought the ‘Viva La Vida’ hitmaker would be ‘’good’’ for his daughter.

He said: ‘’He’s a lovely guy. I’ve met him and you want your kids happy, no matter what shape it takes.

‘’That’s the goal, that’s the key. He’s a very talented and gifted musician. I’ve seen them in a concert at a small venue called the Troubadour in Los Angeles when they were first coming out and that was a memorable moment.

‘’I knew right then he’d be good for her. I said ‘Oh you know, that man has got something going on’.’’

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Dakota and Chris had gotten matching tattoos.

Dakota was spotted at the ‘Suspiria’ photo call at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month sporting a new inking which depicted an infinity sign crossed with two small Xs, whilst the ‘Something Just Like This’ singer was seen with an identical tattoo when he appeared at the launch of S.E.A Jeans in Los Angeles around the same time.