KHANGARH - The 15th death anniversary of Baba-e-Jamhooriat Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan passed unnoticed on Wednesday as no political party or prominent leader organised any function to pay tribute to the champion of democracy who fought for democracy throughout his political career.

The veteran political leader had died on September 26, 2003.

Though no political party or leader organised any function to mark the death anniversary of the great democratic leader, yet the family remembered him with fervour.

Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan remained a champion of democracy and a strong voice against dictators throughout his.

Nawabzada was son of Khan Bahadar Nawabzada Saifullah Khan born in November 1918 at Khangarh. He was a polite manner leader who had never made any compromise on democracy and religion. He spent his 70 years from 1933 to September 26, 2003 in politics and fought a war for democracy against military dictatorship. He was also a poet and remained chief editor of Daily Azad newspaper. He achieved his starting education from Khangarh, Muzaffargarh and Chief’s College (presently Aitcheson College Lahore). He worked for Majlis Ahrarul Hind with Syed Attaullah Shah Bukhari and started his politics from there as well as started a campaign against British military. He hosted the first political procession at Khangarh but could not utter a single word after “Hazrat” but who knew that this leader will become a great politician of international level. He was arrested first time being a member of All India Kashmir committee in 1934 and 1935.He also voted for resolution of Pakistan on March 3, 1940 under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He was defeated in his first election in 1945 at the ticket of Majlis Ahrarul Hind.

Later on, he joined Muslim League (because of admonishing of political wing by Majlis Ahrarul Hind) and participated in the election in 1951, winning two seats of MLA. After the death of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslim League declined near to end due to which Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan constituted another party with the name of Pakistan Awami League in collaboration of

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy who became president of the new party and Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan general secretary. He proactively participated in 1953 Tehreek Khatme Nabowwat. In 1956, Hussain Shaheed became the prime minister of Pakistan, but Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan did not accept any post under the presidency of Field Marshal Ayuob Khan. In 1956, Pakistan Laws was constituted, stating that any judgement, which will against Islam will not be considered as the law of Pakistan in which Nasrullah Khan fully participated. After one year this resolution, elections were conducted but a Marshall law was announced with the conspiracy of Sikandar Mirza and Field Marshal Ayoub Khan and democracy started to decline. Ayoub Khan became the president of Pakistan as well as Chief of join staff and field marshal. Three life attempts were made on Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan by Field Marshal Ayoub Khan, but he survived these attacks unhurt. Some culprits also attempted to burn home of the Nawabzada with the consent of democracy enemies in which Nawab Sahib’s personal library was burnt due to which his all personal record, poetry and daily diary were burnt. He was arrested so many times and imprisoned in different jails. He got united all political parties against martial law in 1972 and had to suffer defeat in elections due to machinations of martial law dictator.

He united all the opposition political parties again with the collaboration of Begum Nusrat Bhutto in 1981 and created a new party in the name of MRD due to which Martial Law administrator Ziaul Haq got Nawab Sahib arrested. After the sad demise of Ziaul Haq in plane crash, Nawab sahib won election and became MNA in 1988 and Benazir Bhutto became the prime minister of Pakistan. However, merely after one and a half years, President Ghulam Ishaque Khan dissolved the National Assembly and later Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister as a result of massive rigging in elections but Nawab Sahib started campaign. Ghulam Ishaque Khan again dissolved the National Assembly in 1993 and elections were announced in which Nawab Sahib again succeeded and became MNA. Benazir Bhutto invited Nawab Sahib to join her government, but Nawab Sahib refused to do so. Nawab Sahib remained a staunch advocate of the Kashmir issue and had served as president Kashmir Committee in the PPP government on a condition that the PPP government will work for the implementation of United Nations resolutions of 1949 in which Kashmiri’s will get the right to decide their future through a plebiscite. He highlighted the Kashmir issue on national and international fronts in vociferous manner. He played a big rule in uniting all the political parties at the platform of MRD in 2000 against military dictator Pervaz Musharraf. In which charter of democracy was managed and all political parties signed that for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan was a great democratic leader who spent entire life for the restoration of democracy and never compromise with the military dictators, virtually paying heavily for his principled stance. The veteran leader died on September 26, 2003 due to heart disease. He will remain in the memories of the entire nation as no political leader could be able to fill the void left by the demise of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan. The two son of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan i.e – Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan has won MPA election on the ticket of PTI and Nawabzada Iftikhar Khan won MNA election on the ticket of PPP during election 2018 due to which public of area hopped that the problems of area will be solved forthwith.

YOUN TO MEHFIL SAY TERI

OTH GAEY SAB DIL WALY

IK DEEWANA THA WO BHI

NA RAHA KEHTY HAIN.