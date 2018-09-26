Share:

Rawalpindi-The death of an ailing child undergoing surgery in a private hospital sparked a protest demonstration on GT Road here on Wednesday.

The protestors burnt tyres and placed the dead body of the child in the middle of GT Road outside Al-Shifa Eye Hospital and Trust. They chanted slogans against the administration of private hospital for their negligence and pelted the hospital building with stones and bricks while smashing its windowpanes and gates.

The protest caused a massive traffic jam.

Muhammad Imran, the father of sick child, told the media that he brought his son Abdullah (13) to Basharat Hospital to get him examined from a Neurologist Brig (retd) Ishfaq. He said the doctor operated his son wrongly leading to the boy’s death.

A heavy contingent of Morgah police arrived at the scene but could not control the protestors. The protestors also marched towards Katcheri Chowk.

On the other hand, the doctors at Holy Family Hospital have allegedly thrashed a man when he insisted the doctors to examine his ailing mother. The doctors have also handed over the man to police for a legal action. The victim was identified as Qamar. According to sources, Qamar brought his ailing mother Safeeda Bibi in HFH for medical check up. The doctors first refused to cure the patient but later admitted her in Medical Unit Number 2 on insistence of the son. They said the doctors did not treat the patient properly which made Qamar angry. When he asked the doctors to provide his mother proper medical treatment the doctors started beating him. The doctors called the police who shifted the man to police station New Town. Sources said the police released the man after detaining him for a few hours.

VC RMU and MS HFH were not available for their comments.