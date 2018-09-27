Share:

LAHORE (PR): Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that development of the country was not the job of army, even then it was playing its part in the process of national development by constructing roads, hospitals, setting up schools, colleges and universities.

The general was delivering a talk on the topic of “Role of Army in the Development of Pakistan” here at University of Management and Technology (UMT). Major General Asif Ghafoor also planted a tree sapling in the university ground. The rector of the varsity Dr Muhammad Aslam also presented a souvenir to DG ISPR at the end of the talk.

Earlier, DG ISPR extended condolences over the sad demise of UMT founder, Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad who had died in a tragic accident on September 10, upon his returning from Gilgit.

He offered dua for the departed soul and shared his grief with the newly elected president of the varsity Ibrahim Hasan Murad who is also the son of the late founding father. Dr. Ahmed Omar Murad, chairman ILM Trust, Dr Muhammad Aslam, rector UMT, Abid HK Shirwani, DG UMT, and other officials were also present on the occasion.