Share:

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority on Wednesday said that the “e-ticketing” service had been launched in Lahore to punish the violators of traffic laws. Under the new system, the fine tickets to be issued electronically and sent at the home address of the violators by post. A spokesman for the authority on Wednesday explained that they had started charging fines or penalty amounts through the E-Challan initiative in accordance with the denomination matrix approved by Motor Vehicles Ordinance and Rules Section 116-A. “There is no recently announced increase or difference in the fine amount from the violation-fine grid defined in the schedule. Citizens are urged to follow traffic rules and, in case of E-Challans, they should deposit the fine amount within 10 working days at any branch of the Bank of Punjab.”–Staff Reporter