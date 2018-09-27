Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry’s son-in-law was arrested in Dubai in a scam pertaining to Eden Housing Society, the information minister said on Wednesday.

“The former CJP’s son-in-law, Dr Murtaza Amjad, has been arrested in connection with land scam involving a private housing scheme, Eden Housing,” Information Minister Fawad Chauhdry said while speaking to media here outside Parliament House.

“There is a big breakthrough in the Eden Housing scam,” he claimed, adding that Murtaza Amjad was arrested by Federal Investigation Agency officials from Dubai and that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued his arrest warrants.

The information minister further claimed that father-in-law of the former CJP’s daughter was owner of the housing scheme and charged that ‘Iftikhar Chaudhry had himself heard the cases about the housing scheme and granted them relief’.

“Some 200 to 300 families were affected by the scam and thousands of people had invested their hard-earned money but were cheated,” Chaudhry said. He said, “The former CJP’s son, Arsalan Iftikhar, his daughter and his son-in-law’s father are also accused in the case.”

Vowing that all the accused in the case will be arrested soon, the information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had summoned a final report in the case within 24 hours.

In June, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had written a letter to the NAB seeking an investigation involving the former chief justice and his family for allegedly defrauding people of billions of rupees in Eden Housing Society, Lahore.

Earlier, victims of the Eden Housing Society had on Sunday last staged a protest demonstration outside the Lahore residence of Prime Minister Khan, urging him to help them recover their hard-earned money allegedly looted by the group that launched the housing scheme.

The protesters demanded that the PTI government bring Eden Housing group owner Dr Amjad and others back from Canada and recover the looted money or ensure the group completes the project and hands them over the houses and plots promised to them.

There are at least 10,000 victims of the group. Dr Amjad and his two sons had managed to flee in April last and travelled to Canada as their names were not put on the ECL by Interior Ministry despite the request forwarded to it in this connection by NAB.

The NAB has estimated the property seized from the Eden group to be worth up to Rs20 billion. The bureau has claimed that it would compensate the victims soon.

The minister said that scam had surfaced during the tenure of Iftikhar Chaudhry as chief justice, who gave the accused relief. He said the arrest of Murtaza Amjad was manifestation of the fact that the government was serious in the process of accountability.

Sources said that the NAB was in contact with Eden Housing Society’s counsel to auction the properties seized by the Bureau.