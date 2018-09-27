Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Kashmir-origin member of the British Parliament and Shadow Minister of Justice Imran Hussain welcomed the formation of Commission for Overseas Kashmiris for the redressal of their grievances in AJK.

"The constitution of the Overseas Commission for the settlement of the problems of the expatriates is a good omen," Imran said while speaking at a reception hosted in his native town of Mirpur.

He called upon AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan to immediately order stringent measures to make a complete check on the increased drug trafficking in various parts of Mirpur division. He underlined that since a large number of the UK-based overseas Kashmiri youth use to have routine visits to their ancestral places in Mirpur division, they were allegedly made furnished with the narcotics easily under, what he called, a pre-planned conspiracy. This ugly state of affairs is ruining the youth, he said.

He added that because of such sorry state of affairs, the Britain-based parents of addicted young Kashmiri expatriates, use to avoid visiting their ancestral abodes in AJK, mostly in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher. The British Parliament Member emphasised the need of every possible steps to overcome the situation for encouraging the sense of trust and confidence among all the expatriates including those hailing from various part of Pakistan and AJK.

It may be added that over a million expatriates hailing from AJK, a major chunk from Mirpur division, are settled in the United Kingdom for over six decades.

Barrister Imran also strongly suggested the formation of a task force by the AJK government at the pattern of the Overseas Kashmiris Commission for the sake of the swift settlement of the issues related to the expatriates. The step, he maintained, would lead to raise more trust and confidence of the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris for the sake of investments in various fields including trade and tourism in various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir especially in the only largest industrial district of Mirpur.

He pointed out that the UK-based parents of the addicts are much concerned about the alarming situation. "The routine influx of the expatriates may go to a permanent end if the immediate stringent measures are not taken to overcome the alleged drugs paddling at their native places in AJK," Barrister Imran said.

NEW LAWYERS INDUCTED: The result of the tests held to award licences to new lawyers to practice as lawyers in the High Court and the lower courts in Azad Jammu Kashmir has been announced.

Syed Jayaad Jabaar and Raza Hussain Shah secured first and 3rd positions respectively. According to the official sources, in the special session of the Enrolment Committee of held by its chairman Justice Azhar Saleem Baber, a total of 46 candidates both male and female from Mirpur division underwent interviews for securing licences for performing as practicing lawyers in AJK High Court while 85 candidates appeared to serve as practicing lawyer in the lower courts.

Members of the Enrolment Committee of the AJK Bar Council including Tahir Aziz Advocate and Sardar Azad Khan Advocate also attended the meeting. Sixteen of the total 46 candidates appearing in the test/interview and 24 out of all 85 candidates failed to qualify the test/interview.