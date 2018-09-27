Share:

LAHORE - Present government mishandled matters with New Delhi and both Pakistan and India are being led by persons who are unfit to rule their respective countries.

These remarks were expressed by Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman on Wednesday while talking to media persons after his meeting former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif at latter’s Raiwind residence.

He offered his condolence with the ex-prime minister over the sad demise of his spouse Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Talking to media, the GB chief minister criticised the present government for its alleged mishandling of matters with India. According to him, both India and Pakistan were being led by persons who were unfit to rule their respective countries.

Hafeezur Rehman said that India was creating war hysteria to divert people’s attention from the internal issues. He said wars between two atomic powers would always be disastrous.

He also praised Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan an atomic power and doing the spade work for construction of Bhasha Dam.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s government had spent Rs125 billion to acquire land for its construction.