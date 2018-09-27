Share:

KARACHI - The Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has pledged to donate Rs10 million on an annual basis for treatment of children with burn injuries getting treated at the Burns Centre of Civil Hospital, Karachi.

This regular donation will be utilised for treatment of children admitted to the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and to other sections of the burns centre.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the Hamdard Foundation and Friends of Burns Centre here at a ceremony held at the Burns Centre building on Wednesday. The agreement was signed by Hamdard Foundaton President Sadia Rashid and Friends of Burns’ Centre President Zahid Saeed.

As per provisions of the agreement, the Hamdard Foundation will donate a sum of Rs2.5 million after every three months while it would also supervise treatment being given to children admitted at the burns’ centre.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Hamdard Foundation Sadia Rashid appreciated services being rendered by the burns centre for treatment of patients suffering from burn injuries.

Zahid Saeed, president of Friends of Burns’ Centre, said that the Burns Centre of Civil Hospital had become the only burns’ treatment facility in entire Pakistan which had been providing its facilities and services completely free of charge.

He said that free treatment services of the burns centre were made possible only through financial support of the concerned philanthropists and donor organisations that are many in number.

He informed audience of the ceremony that the burns centre had become one of the largest such treatment facility in entire Asia. In the year 2017, some 1,29,000 people were treated at the outpatient department while another 10,8000 persons were admitted to different other sections of the burns centre. He said that on an average, the burns centre daily spent an amount between Rs10,000 to Rs 15,000 on treatment of each one of the patients admitted to its various wards.

The burns centre comprises of three ICUs, two operation theatres, and an emergency operation theatre. Zaheed Saeed thanked Sadia Rashid for announcing financial support for the burns centre on a regular basis.

Audience of the ceremony was given the opportunity to visit various wards of the centre.

Other speakers on the occasion emphasised that a proper awareness campaign should be launched to make people fully aware about precautionary steps to keep themselves fully safe during fire incidents and similar emergencies in their surroundings.

Also present on the occasion were famous writer Anwar Maqsood, businessman Abdullah Feroz, Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Science Prof Dr Saeed Qureshi, Chairman of Sindh Health Foundation Dr Tipu Sultan, Farhan Hanif, President of National Forum for Environment and Health Naeem Qureshi, Saleem Mughal, Azmat Atka, and others.