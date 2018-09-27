Share:

PESHAWAR (PR): On the occasion of World Tourism Day, Hashoo Group, owners of Pakistan's Pearl-Continental and Marriott hotels, and Hotel One brand, reaffirmed its commitment to boosting tourism in the country. Murtaza Hashwani, chairman & CEO of Hashoo Group, said, “We are the pioneers of hospitality in Pakistan, and we know that tourism has immense potential here.”

To mark the occasion of World Tourism Day, Hashoo Group is hosting an event for Pakistan Travel Mart at Pearl-Continental Hotel Peshawar where Mohammad Atif Khan, Provincial Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archaeology and Youth Affairs, will be the chief guest.

Hashoo Group is a main sponsor of Pakistan Travel Mart for the second year in a row, which will be held in Karachi from October 2-4 and is expected to draw thousands of local and international visitors.

Over the past four decades, Hashoo Group set the benchmark for hospitality in the country. With dozens of hotels across Pakistan and four new hotels opening in the next year in Malam Jabba, Mirpur, Multan, and Hayatabad, the company provides thousands of jobs both directly in its hotels, as well as indirectly through its supply chain. In support of the new government's decision to set tourism at the top of its agenda, Hashoo Group will continue to be a key player in driving growth in the tourism industry in Pakistan.