Islamabad-Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Amer Mehmood Kiani here on Wednesday stressed to establish integrated national level health information system.

He was presiding over a high level Health and Population Think Tank (HPTT) meeting. He emphasized the need to have quality information as only then proper plans can be made and executed. He reiterated the resolve of the government to address and uplift the health of the public and assured that resources will be made available to improve the efficiency of the Health Information Systems of the country.

The discussions highlighted the key challenges faced by the Health Information Systems of Pakistan including overlapping and duplicating information as multiple information systems are operational. It also discussed poor data quality, lack of analytical capacity at all levels to use facility and community-based information to develop responsive and appropriate service delivery strategies and community-based interventions

The meeting further expressed lack of regulatory authority to ensure standardized data systems across the provinces; lack of centralized data repository, private sector is not captured in the existing systems.

The meeting picked up potential questions like the need to have an integrated national level health information system to address the fragmented health information sources. And what innovations should be introduced for inclusive recording and reporting from public and private health sector to improve timeliness, accuracy and quality of data. Also what will be the strategy and steps needed to move towards a One Health Survey to help inform the Heath Information Systems and integrate sustainable development goals (SDGs) indicators.