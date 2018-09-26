Share:

Islamabad-The illegal commercial usage of residential apartments constructed by Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) near Zero Point in Sector G-7/1 is going unchecked as the authorities concerned are paying no attention to the problem. PHA constructed B-type flats in 1998 to provide shelters to homeless people and overcome the shortage of houses. The flats were allotted by PHA to the respective owners under a comprehensive allotment deed embodying condition of strictly restricting them from its use for purposes other than residential. Other civic services, repairing and maintenance works in the flats are also provided by PHA on taking monthly charges from its occupants.

Since its possession, the trend of its commercial utilization has been growing among local private business groups and companies and now almost half of the occupants are running their business in these flats due to its prime location near Zero Point.

PHA had constructed 208 flats each of B-type in Sector G-7/1 for residential purposes, most of which are now being occupied by property consultants, overseas employment promoters, freight forwarding agents, media companies and other similar business groups which is total violation of PHA by-laws and rules and regulation regarding allotment of flats.

An occupant of one of G-7/1 flats, Muhammad Yahya who runs a business at such a vicinity told that he has shifted his marketing business to this area for many reasons. They include avoiding security risk in crowded commercial areas in the wake of current law and order situation, to pay less for a spacious accommodation than commercially better location, and to freedom of its multipurpose utilization i.e. commercial as well as residential for office workers and forth to protect business from taxation as he need no hoardings for his business projection.

Families residing in the surrounding areas of State Bank Colony, ZTBL Colony and CDA Colony have expressed their concerns over the mysterious activities of its bachelor occupants round the clock. When contacted in this regard an official of PHA disclosed that various campaigns were launched to stop such illegal practice adding that notices have once again been served to such illegal occupants to stop such practices immediately.

He disclosed that operation against such elements was being launched with the help of police department and criminal cases would also be registered against the violators.