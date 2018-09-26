Share:

Islamabad-Illegal construction continues in sector H-13 despite repeated warnings by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The Authority has observed that its repeated warnings to the developers and builders have so far fallen on deaf ears and the illegality continues unabated. According to the CDA officials, the officials have again noticed construction in the area at a high pace. The CDA has repeatedly announced that as per Islamabad’s Master Plan, half of Northern part of sector H-13 is declared as green area/buffer zone while Southern half part is fixed for special buildings and institutions. It maintained that sector H-13 is included in ICT Zone-I and as per ICT (Zoning) Regulations-1992 section 4 (1) (A), the development work on non-acquired sectoral area is illegal. According to the civic agency, construction of any type of houses or buildings in the area is prohibited and no private scheme is allowed to operate in the area.

As per ICT (Zoning) Regulations-1992 and Islamabad Building Control Regulations-2005 in zone-I including sector H-13, construction of buildings and apartments in the area is illegal. The CDA believes that such unscrupulous builders, developers and advertisers are cheating the public at large without caring for the rules and regulations to gain illegal monetary benefits. “These builders, developers and advertisers are constructing buildings and flats without prior approval/NOC of the relevant authority,” CDA maintains.

The CDA has repeatedly warned the builders and developers and estate agents to avoid illegal construction/development works otherwise the Authority reserves the right to take stringent legal action against them. The Authority has also asked the PTCL, IESCO, SNGPL not to provide their services to the illegal projects and buildings, apartments. On the other hand, the CDA has requested not to purchase any plot, shop or flat in any such project until and unless the sponsors get the NOC/approval from CDA, otherwise the CDA will not be responsible for any loss whatsoever.