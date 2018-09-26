Share:

The growing shortage of water in the country is becoming a cause for concern as the days pass. The depletion of a resource which was once present in abundance is going to impact the lifestyle of the people. The lack of water will result in crops being affected, along with industries and households where water consumption is unavoidable and necessary. The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) has also shown its concern regarding the shortfall of forty percent irrigation water during the Rabi season. The authority has also shown its inclination towards the building of two mega reservoirs to avoid the scarcity of water.

Pakistan, at this point, is not economically self-sufficient to build one mega reservoir, let alone two reservoirs. This means that the country realises the need to conserve water and the need to take action soon, however, the economic situation cripples the plans and makes it difficult to carry out the objectives of being a self-sufficient nation. At this point, there is an ongoing debate surrounding the feasibility of building large dams over smaller ones. Many experts view building larger dams as economically taxing and taking up many resources. They are of the view that instead of investing in larger reservoirs, Pakistan can start with building smaller reservoirs. This will allow to set up several reservoir facilities across the country instead of just one large dam.

At the same time, there are problems with distribution. Those need to be sorted out between the provinces, especially Sindh and Balochistan where Sindh takes up the share of Balochistan partially. This along with the problems in the agriculture setup must be addressed. With the Rabi season coming up, the shortage of water is bound to affect the crops. Once this begins to happen, the process of lack of water will become a cyclical process because the crop is related to many stakeholders. These stakeholders are bound to be affected by the crop production due to lack of water.

The debate around water is the need of the hour. The resource will deplete without any concrete action. Policies need to be carefully thought out - the debate surrounding large and small dams must be addressed along with the sensitisation of people regarding decent consumption of water and a reliant means of funds must be established in order to ensure that the initiative reaches fruition.