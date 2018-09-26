Share:

LONDON:- Kylie Minogue is joining a host of musicians in taking over the UK’s rail announcements for BBC Music Day. The ‘Golden’ singer has recorded several messages which will be heard at Network Rail stations in Birmingham, Bristol, Euston, Glasgow Central, Kings Cross, Leeds, Liverpool Street, London Bridge, London Victoria, London Waterloo, Manchester and Reading, in a bid to get commuters dancing and enjoying music on the broadcaster’s special day. The recordings all begin with: Hi, it’s me Kylie.’’

Followed by the likes of: ‘’I know what you’re thinking; ‘Why is Kylie doing the announcements?’ It’s because it’s BBC Music Day ... so I can! Have a great weekend, everyone! Happy BBC Music Day!’’