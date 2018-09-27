Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said that all luxury cars would be auctioned according to the policy after taking them back from different departments.

The minister stated this while addressing a meeting held Wednesday at civil secretariat in connection with auction of luxury cars after bringing them back from different departments. Punjab Minister for Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheer and Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Capt. Ijaz were also attended the meeting. The meeting was told that Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) had 201 luxury cars whereas 38 luxury cars had been brought back from different departments. It was also informed that field officers of different districts of Punjab were using 163 luxury cars.

The minister said that officers would be given cars in accordance with their grades. He further stated that officers of grade 19 were allowed to use 1300 CC cars.

Raja Basharat said that new transport facility was being evolved in Punjab under which ministers and officers would be given cars as an equal policy in order to stop the wastage of government resources.

He directed that new lists should be made after bringing back all luxury cars of different departments to be submitted to the committee. He also directed that cars older than ten years should be auctioned.