Rawalpindi-A man died after falling in a deep well while a new born baby was found dead in a heap of garbage, informed sources on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the sites and shifted the dead bodies to hospitals for post-mortem. According to sources, a man named Ashiq Ali was cleaning a deep well in Dhoke Munshi when his feet slipped and he fell into the well. The man died on the spot, they said. Recue 1122 fished out the dead body and moved it to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for autopsy.

Police Station Airport officials also inspected the site and registered the occurrence of incident in daily crime register. In another incident, a new born baby was found dead in a garbage dump near Fresco Sweets at Committee Chowk, the area of PS Waris Khan. Rescue 1122 took the dead body of child into custody and shifted it to BBH for autopsy. Police registered case against unknown men for throwing a child in the garbage and began investigation.

In Gujar Khan, as many as 7 passengers including 3 women sustained critical injuries when a passenger wagon overturned on the road. The reason behind the traffic mishap is said to be tyre burst. The incident took place at Bacha Stop on GT Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital for medical treatment.