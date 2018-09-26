Share:

LOS ANGELES-Mariah Carey will perform at the AMAs (American Music Awards) for the first time in 10 years. The ‘Hero’ hitmaker first will give her lead single ‘With You’ from her forthcoming album its live debut at the televised ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on October 9. Confirming her performance, Mariah tweeted: ‘’I’m coming back to the AMAs!!! Can’t wait for you all to see my performance at the AMAs on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on ABC.’’

The 48-year-old superstar last graced the AMAs in 2008, and she made her debut at the glitzy bash in 1991, when she performed ‘Someday’. Halsey, Khalid and Imagine Dragons are also set to perform on the night. Cardi B and Drake lead the nominations this year with eight nods apiece. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker is up for New Artist of the Year, Favourite Female Artist, Favourite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop and Favourite Social Artist, as well as Collaboration of the Year for her ‘Finesse’ with Bruno Mars.

Drake has been shortlisted in the Favourite Album - Pop/Rock category for ‘Scorpion’ and Favourite Song - Pop/Rock category for ‘God’s Plan’. The 31-year-old rapper is also up for Artist of the Year, Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and Favourite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop.

Ed Sheeran comes swiftly behind with six nominations for Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favourite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and a nod for ‘Divide’ in Favourite Album - Pop/Rock, whilst Post Malone also has six nods and will go head-to-head with Ed and Drake in the Favourite Male Artist category.

Ariana Grande will battle it out with Cardi, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and South Korean sensations BTS for Favourite Social Artist.

Former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello has been nominated for her first AMAs prizes as a solo artist, for New Artist of the Year and Favourite Female Artist, whilst her track ‘Havana’ with Young Thug is up for Favourite Music Video, Favourite Song and Collaboration of the Year.

Elsewhere, Khalid, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd will battle it out for Favourite Male Artist - Soul/R&B with Shawn Mendes, Pink and Ed Sheeran in contention for Favourite Artist.

The American Music Awards will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on October 9.