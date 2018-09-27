Share:

MULTAN - Punjab Minister for Energy and Environment Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik declared on Wednesday that legislation would be made to allocate specific patches for forestation in every town.

Talking to the media here after kicking off plantation drive at Nishtar Medical University, he said that all out measures would be adopted for making plantation campaign successful.

He said that planting trees had become a national obligation for every citizen, terming it the only way to control pollution.

He pledged that Punjab would be turned green in light of the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He said that the government is faced with multiple challenges but the government would make organised efforts to face them successfully and lift the living standard of people.

He was of the opinion that the plantation drive would become successful if each citizen planted just one sapling.

He added that we needed to prove ourselves a responsible nation by planting more and more trees.

Answering a question, he said that the government had taken a number of steps to ensure availability of medicines at the emergency wards of all hospitals across the province.

He hoped that the efforts of the government would become fruitful very soon. To another query, he said that the previous rulers had different motives than serving the nation.

“They looted the nation and country and therefore people rejected them,” he maintained.