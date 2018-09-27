Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau Executive Board approved four corruption references and 17 inquiries against politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen.

Meeting of the NAB’s Executive Board was chaired by Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal. The board authorised conducting 17 inquiries against various personalities including former minister Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Hanif Abbasi, Vice Chairman Sports Board, Punjab, Syed Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gillani, former minister and others, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination Arif Ibrahim, Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ur-Rehman, officers/officials of National Police Foundation, Officials of National TB Programme, Ministry of Health, Islamabad, officers/officials of Information Department, Sindh, officers and officials of KDA, officers/officials of University of Swat, officials, officers of Tourism Corporation, KP, officers/officials of Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur and others.

The executive board also authorised conducting investigations against Jan Muhammad Jamali, former speaker Balochistan Assembly, Jam Ghulam Qadir Darijo, former Commissioner Sukkur and others. NAB clarified that the investigations and inquiries were being initiated on the basis of allegations only, which are not final. The NAB will have to hear the point of view of the accused to fulfil legal requirements, it said.

NAB board allowed filing 4 corruption references. These include corruption reference against Shaukat Ali Bangash, Chief Executive Officer, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital and Global Health Services, Islamabad and others. They have been accused of collecting and using amounts of overseas Pakistanis for personal gains on the promise of sharing ownership of Quaid-e-Azam Hospital and Global Health Services, Islamabad with them, causing Rs612.8 million losses to the general public.

The board also allowed filing references against Ghulam Mustafa Phal, former Secretary Land Utilisation Department, Karachi, Fazal-ur-Rehman, former DCO, Roshan Ali Shaikh, former Commissioner Karachi, Shaukat Hussain Jokhio and others. The accused are allegedly involved in leasing out 265 acres of government land allocated to Sports Complex, Landhi, Karachi.

The NAB board approved filing reference against Khawaja Siddiq-e-Akbar, former Chairman of the Workers Welfare Board, Quetta, Mumtaz Ali Khan, former secretary WWB, Quetta, Hassan Baloch, vice commissioner and others. They have been accused of recruiting their favourites illegally, which caused heavy losses to the national exchequer. The board also authorised filing reference against Shahid Rafi, former secretary Ministry of Water and Power and former Chairman Board of Governors, PEPCO, Saleem Arif, Malik Razi Abbas, Tahir Basharat Cheema, former MD PEPCO and others. They have been accused of illegal recruitments in KESCO.