UNITED NATIONS - Members of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir on Wednesday reaffirmed their complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination and called for UN investigation of the gross human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 73th session of UN General Assembly, they reaffirmed their resolve to support the "unwavering resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination."

A communique issued after the meeting said that the conclusions, which were adopted, would be submitted for action by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, which will meet next week.

The communique underlined the gravity of the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and emphasised that a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions was also a pre-condition for lasting peace in South Asia.

Chaired by Secretary General of the OIC, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, the meeting was attended by Mevlut Cavusagolu, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Elmar Mammadyarov, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Abdallah al–Mouallimi, the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the UN and Kalla Ankourouu, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Niger.

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, participated as the True Representatives of the Kashmiri people at the Contact Group's meeting.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed the delegates on Indian acts of continued aggression, recent escalation of atrocities against innocent Kashmiri civilians and gross violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his speech, Qureshi and his colleagues at the meeting called for establishing Commission of Inquiry recommended in the "damning" report of Office of UN Human Rights Commissioner to investigate allegations of serious human rights violations by Indian security forces.

"Over the past 70 years, Kashmiris living under Indian occupation have been killed, raped, tortured and maimed all the in the name of 'peace'," he said. "During this entire span of time, the international community has stood by and watched," the Pakistani Foreign Minister said.

Qureshi urged the world community not to forget its obligation towards the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, stating continued apathy to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could have disastrous consequences for world peace.

"Let us once again make our pledge to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, that we stand with you, until the time your honour, your dignity and your freedom is not returned to you."

Pakistan, he said, was committed to the UN Security Council resolutions calling for a UN-mandated plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will continue to extend our resolute moral, political and diplomatic support" to the Kashmiri people, he said.

The OIC Secretary General called for an immediate cessation of Indian oppression and atrocities and urged the government of India to peacefully settle the dispute, in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions. Continued violence will not work, he said.

The Turkish Foreign Minister underlined the urgency of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute which was of critical importance, so as to bring lasting regional peace and ensuring economic and social development in South Asia.

He said that Kashmir was an obstacle to the peace in the region.

Turkey, he said had encouraged India to hold a dialogue with Pakistan to settle the dispute, but India doesn't even any mention of Kashmir.

He urged the International community to play a part towards a resolution of this dispute.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Qureshi told a ministerial-level meeting of Uniting for Consenus, which opposes additional permanent members in a restructured UN Security Council (UNSC), that Pakistan supported a comprehensive reform of the 15-member body to make it more democratic, representative, transparent and accountable.

"The Security Council reform cannot become an instrument to further narrow self-serving interests of a few, who seek permanent seats at the expense of the wider UN membership," he said at the annual meeting held to review the stalled reform process and to chart a progressive way forward.

Full-scale negotiations to restructure the Security Council began in the General Assembly in February 2009. Despite a general agreement on enlarging the Council, as part of the UN reform process, member states remain sharply divided over the details.

Known as the 'Group of Four' — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan have shown no flexibility in their campaign to expand the Security Council by 10 seats, with six additional permanent and four non-permanent members.

On the other hand, the Italy/Pakistan-led Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group say that additional permanent members will not make the Security Council more effective and also undermine the fundamental principle of democracy that is based on periodic elections.

The Security Council is currently composed of five permanent members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - and 10 non-permanent members.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, in his remarks to the meeting held on the sidelines of the 73rd session of UN General Assembly, said given its strategic importance for member states, it was imperative that all views and perspectives must be taken on board.

"Bad reform is no reform; We don't want to sign up for regression in the name of reform," he added.

An inclusive and transparent process within the framework of Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) was essential to that end, Qureshi said.

"Anything less would be counter-productive, for the membership knows all too well that any divisive or non-consensual approaches with a view to artificially pace the process have only served to accentuate existing differences instead of bridging gaps in respective positions."

Taking note of the principled position of the UfC for a more representative and democratic Security Council, he said only a solution that calibrated interests of all member states – small, medium and large, would be able to garner the widest support of the membership.

It had remained the loadstar of UfC's active engagement with the reform process and would continue to guide it going forward.

Expressing satisfaction at the constructive role played by the UfC during the 72nd session of the General Assembly, the meeting undertook to broaden existing efforts with a view to gain further traction and support.