ISLAMABAD - The opposition benches in the Senate on Wednesday came down hard on PTI-led federal government for drastic cut in development budget and dropping a number of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiative and questioned whether it was the ‘change’ the PTI leadership had been talking about.

Taking part in the debate on the recently-introduced Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament, the opposition lawmakers criticised the government for introducing heavy indirect taxes and increasing gas tariff, saying if it was the ‘change’ the PTI leadership had been claiming about. They reminded the PTI leaders of their pre-election promises and claimed that the government had dropped many of the CPEC projects through drastic cut in development budget.

PPP Senator and former leader of the opposition Sherry Rehman in her speech said, “Where is the new Pakistan. I am looking for it.” She accused the government of promoting black economy by allowing non-tax filers to purchase luxury cars and precious properties and said that it was sending a negative message to genuine tax payers. “This policy of rewarding non-tax payers is flawed,” she remarked. She termed the mini budget as completely non serious. “I wish first 100 days of government do not turn out to be 100 jokes,” she said

She argued that it appeared that the government would approach International Monetary Fund (IMF) with a big begging bowl. She asked the government to explain as to who would provide the much-needed finances to run its affairs. “Who will provide these finances; Saudi Arabia, China, or IMF or be generated by floating bonds,” she questioned.

Criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of seeking donations for building dams, she said that the practice would take decades to collect the required amount. She said that there was a trend of building small reservoirs and pointed out that Sri Lanka and India had done so.

The PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the government had made CPEC projects controversial after an advisor to the PM gave a statement about it. He said that though the advisor issued a clarification but he did not rebut the statement.

He said that the government had promised not to abandon key development projects, but it had dropped 4 CPEC and 12 Gwardar port projects. He said that CPEC project would generate 70,000 employment opportunities. He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would remove these doubts during his visit to China in November. He regretted that the government had dropped some 45 projects of Higher Education Commission.

PML-N Senator Senator Javed Abbasi criticised that PTI government had increased gas prices by up to 143 percent even before announcing mini budget. He claimed that PML-N government had not increased gas prices throughout its 5-year term.

He said that PTI had made promises to reduce taxes but Rs178 billion worth of new taxes had been imposed. He said that the heavy taxation, hike in gas prices, withdrawal of subsidies and Rs305 billion cut in the development budget were indications that the government was trying to please the IMF. He cast doubt that perhaps the government was meeting the pre-conditions required to get a bailout package from IMF. He reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan that in his post election speech, he had said that the heads of the masses hang in shame when their rulers moved with a begging bowl, but, he said, now it was clear that the PTI had decided to approach the IMF. He demanded reversal of all these steps that would overburden the common man.