Share:

Karachi - The opposition parties on Monday staged protest and walkout from the proceedings of the provincial assembly over deteriorating law and order situation and increasing incidents of child abduction in Karachi.

The provincial assembly session which began 45 minutes late from the schedule was disrupted when the Muttahida Qaumi Movement lawmaker Kanwar Naveed asked for speaker permission to speak on point of order regarding rise in child abduction cases in the city. The speaker asked the lawmaker as to under which rule he wanted to speak on point of order during budget debate and refrained the lawmaker from speaking on the issue.

This infuriated the MQM-P lawmakers who protested over the speaker’s attitude and staged walkout from the proceedings. They were later also joined by opposition parties members from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Grand Democratic Alliance. Talking to media outside the assembly, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that it was mater of serious concern over abductions of children and which rules do not allow speaking on matter of such serious concern.

“We could have been allowed to convey our concern as three more incidents of abductions are reported yesterday,” he said adding that law and order situation would have been far better if provincial budget would have been implemented on ground.

Kanwar Naveed said that the government had made tall claims of improvement in law and order but recent incidents reflect failure on part of the provincial authorities. “Lives and property are not safe in the province,” he said adding that they would not allow a walk over to provincial government and would confront them during budget debate and other occasions over their failures.

GDA leader Hasnain Mirza said that police department due to increased politicized recruitments has failed to deliver. “The budget figures also reflect that nothing better is on the cards for the people of the province,” he said.

Responding to opposition criticism while talking outside the assembly, Adviser to CM Sindh on Information Murtaza Wahab blamed the caretaker government for ongoing law and order situation and said that it’s all happening due to transfers of competent police officials. “It is due to these transfers of officials working on the street crime and other criminal activities that these crimes had once again popped up in the city,’ he said.

BUDGET DEBATE

The debate on nine month budget of 2018-19 continued on Wednesday for the third consecutive day amid tit for tat speeches and heated arguments during the debates. The opposition members that staged walkout from the proceedings returned to the house to participate in the budget speeches.

The treasury benches exchanged heated arguments with the PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj Ghumman during his speech when he showed pictures of ill-maintained hospitals in Larkana and Shahdadkot areas of the province. “Hospitals in Shahdadkot are in worst conditions while the police headquarters of the area depicts the ruins of Moen Jo Daro,” he said and asked as if these were health and law and order reforms that the provincial government is making tall claims of.

“Except NICVD what is on the credit of the Sindh government to prove improvement in health and other sectors of the province,” he said and further asked for any achievements in education sector from government.

The auditor general has claimed Rs 300 billion embezzlement in provincial funds but since the provincial government knew its authenticity therefore they had not challenged its veracity, the PTI lawmaker said.

He said that even billions earmarked in Sindh budget would not make any change on ground because most of the money is laundered abroad through illegal means. “Someday we would know of money being transferred abroad in boats,” he said.

The PML-F lawmakers also got infuriated on a speech from PPPP lawmaker Parveen Qaimkhani who said that if the opposition would speak against their leadership then they would respond to them in more harsh tone. Lambasting the PML-F lawmaker Waryam Faqeer, the PPPP lawmaker said his name was once used to threaten children and there are many other tales that everybody knows about him.

PPPP Lawmaker Awais Qadir Shah said that they would not sit silent when their leadership is criticized and the masses had rejected the anti-PPPP alliance in the province once again. “We have served the masses and people of the province know reality behind media propaganda against PPPP,” he said.

Lambasting the federal government, he said soon after coming into power they had announced to close utility store, sell out radio Pakistan and are once again speaking in favour of dams that are rejected by the masses. “How could they think of constructing a dam when there is a shortage of water in Sindh province,” he said adding that instead of big dams why no work is done on small dams.

He said that threats are being hurled of article 6 for speaking against dam but dissenting voices not a crime and they would never let the Kala Bagh Dam to construct. “We will not allow anyone to deprive Sindh province of its rights and due share of water, he said adding that the announcement to give nationality to aliens was also made without taking them into confidence.

Moreover, point of order was also raised later in the proceedings over forced conversion of Hindu girls from PML-F lawmaker Nand Kumar to which the Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza said that they would fully cooperate on the issue and would ensure that the laws in this regard are implemented properly.

The house was later adjourned for Thursday at 10am.