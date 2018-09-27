Share:

The PML-N-led Opposition has submitted requisition in the Assembly secretariat for convening of the Punjab Assembly session to discuss a host of issues. The requisition was submitted by PML-N MPAs, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Rafique and Ch Muhammad Iqbal but it has the signatures of over 100 lawmakers. The Opposition wants to have debate in the House on the government’s decision to introduce a new local bodies’ system, hike in prices of gas, edible items, and the law and order situation. Under the rules, the Speaker is bound to convene the Assembly session within 15 days of submission of the requisition.–Staff Reporter