LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed Wasa to use canal water to irrigate Lawrence Garden, Race Course, Model Town Park, Punjab University, Governor’s House and Aitchison College plants with canal water.

The court passed the order on a petition that clean water was being used for the purpose, which should be saved for other purposes.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi summoned the WASA managing director along with a report on the subject on Sept 29.

Acting LHC CJ sworn in

Justice Anwarul Haq took over as chief justice of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday as Justice Yawar Ali has proceeded on a private visit to Turkey.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan administered the oath in a presence of judges and other bar leaders.

Action against helmetless

The Lahore High Court ordered on Wednesday that policemen not wearing helmets while using motorcycles should also be challaned.

During the hearing of a petition, the court was informed that entry of motorcyclists not wearing helmets has been banned on The Mall, and 4,778 violators have been challaned in two days.

The Chief Traffic Officer informed the LHC that overall 22, 246 motorcyclists have been proceeded against.

The court said that entry on helmetless bikers on Jail Road should also be banned next week.