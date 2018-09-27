Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government Wednesday claimed that it had successfully retrieved over 33,000 kanals of encroached state land worth Rs300 billion in its on-going anti-encroachment drive in the federal capital.

While sharing details of anti-encroachment drive at a press conference here, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said that over 50 commercial buildings in the federal capital had been demolished in the ongoing drive that was started earlier this month.

He said that the government had decided to take action not only against the encroachers but also against their facilitators including government officials working in the Capital Development Authority (CDA, Islamabad Administration and Capital Police. Action against the land grabbers would be taken throughout the country with coordination of provincial governments, he added.

Afridi explained that over 33,000 kanals of land located near Kurri Road and Rehara Mauza of worth Rs300 billion had been retrieved from encroachers and had been handed over to CDA. He said that 1200 kanals of encroached land was retrieved from a residential housing scheme, Bahria Enclave, a project of Bahria Town owned by property tycoon Malik Riaz. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was monitoring the drive.

He said that 50 commercial buildings, including plazas and marriage halls had been demolished in Sector G-12. He said that a plot of 4 kanal having value of Rs9 billion was illegally occupied by the administration of Islamabad’s famous Centaurs Mall for its site office, adding that the plot had been retrieved.

The minister said that through the anti-encroachment drive, a message had been conveyed to influential people that from now, there was rule of law and it is ‘Naya Pakistan’ where no one would be allowed to grab state land. He said that earlier these land grabbers used to think that they could not be brought under the law and perceived themselves as ‘untouchable and above law’.

He said that the resources which had been generated through retrieving the state land would be used for welfare of people who are living below poverty line. He said that the government was trying to compensate the victims of housing societies established on encroached or illegal lands. “Our action is not against those Pakistanis,” he said. He lamented that these common citizens were cheated by these illegal societies.

The state minister said that construction of housing societies for Katchi Abadis (slum areas) was the priority of the government and no action would be taken against such residents. He said that it was a matter of shame as how in past the residents of these slum areas were humiliated and their dignity was compromised. “From now, no compromise will be made on the rights of the people of these areas,” he stated. He said that the govt would give practical shape to the idea of model villages.

Responding a question on Pak-UK understanding to sign justice and accountability agreement to bring back looted wealth, Afridi said that a formal memorandum of understanding would be signed with UK after completing legal formalities. He said extradition treaties were being signed with different countries. He said that during the recent visit of the PM to Saudi Arabia, Saudi government had shown willingness to pay the dues of Pakistani prisoners from its own pocket.

Replying another question, he assured that no compromise would be made on national security as it was made in cases like Raymond Davis. “From now, the decision pertaining to Pakistan would be taken only by Pakistanis and in Pakistan,” he said, adding that ‘now Pakistan would not listen to any do more like thing’.

About the issue of a cricket player having Pakistani nationality who was part of the team of a neighbouring country in Asia Cup, the state minister said that the player’s Pakistani nationality had been confirmed. He said that the details of the issue would be presented before the nation some time later.