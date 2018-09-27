Share:

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha has received more than 51,000 applications for admissions in fall-2018 through its first-ever online admission system launched to facilitate candidates across the country.

After successful launch of the online admission system, the university received 20% more applications than the last year. Using the online system, 42,142 applicants applied for admissions at main campus, 4221 at Sub-campus Mianwali, 3525 at Sub-campus Bhakkar and 1143 at College of Agriculture.

Moreover, the university received 36518 applications for admissions in undergraduate programme, 10849 for graduate programmes and 3664 for postgraduate programmes while the online admission team received and solved 4000 correction requests.

The first, second and third merit lists for admissions to regular undergraduate and graduate programmes will be displayed on September 25, October 01 and October 04 respectively. Merit lists of evening/self-support program will be displayed on October 08, October 11 and October 15, 2018.

For session 2018, the university has offered postgraduate program only on regular basis; its merit lists will be updated on September 27, October 01 and October 04, 2018 while classes will commence on October 08, 2018. The applicants can also see merit lists on the university websitehttps://admissions.uos.edu.pkand know about the admission decisions by signing into their online application portal. The classes of regular undergraduate and graduate program will commence on October 08, 2018.

Dr Afzal, the chairman of Admission Committee, said that the online system designed and backed by Web Development Cell (WDC) of the university helped in swift and paperless functioning and increasing the transparency and efficiency as the university, after successful launch of the system, had stopped entertaining paper and in-person applications.

"Online application system is the part of our resolve to provide students with high standard facilities.

We had set up information desks to satisfy queries of the students made through phone calls, in person visits and emails," he added.

WDC Incharge Tahir Umar said that the online system offered students convenient, efficient and reliable access to admissions in Sargodha University. The automated application process went a long way in making access to data straightforward and helped in admitting more students, he added.

The university had also updated material on its official website to guide students through the online application process. "The applying process was designed keeping in mind the exposure and capacity of the students from less-privileged areas so that candidates from any background could easily complete the admission applying process," Umar said.

The system, besides helping the university management in decisions being driven by technology innovations, also facilitated the university in achieving its aspirations of being a world class educational institution, he added.

It would not be out of place to mention here that the University of Sargodha had partially adopted the online application system last year and after its success, the university made it the only way through which admissions could be sought.