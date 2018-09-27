Share:

SHIBERGHAN - Over a dozen militants and security personnel have been killed as a clash erupted in Faizabad district of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province on Tuesday, deputy to provincial police chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi said Wednesday. The clash, according to the official, erupted late Tuesday night after pro-government militia forces attacked Taliban positions in Haider Abad area of Faizabad district late Tuesday night, killing “over a dozen Taliban fighters” on the spot.

Khashi also confirmed that only one pro-government militia lost his life in the firefight. Over a dozen others including six pro-government militia have also been injured in the fighting. The security forces would continue to chase Taliban militants in the restive area to ensure viable peace in Faizabad district and its vicinity, the official contended.

Meanwhile, up to 22 militants have been killed as the government forces have been targeting Taliban positions in Chardara district of the northern Kunduz province since Tuesday, said Abdul Hadi, the deputy to Pamir 20 Corps here on Wednesday.

The government forces, according to the official, have pounded Taliban hideouts and positions in several villages of Chardara district during which six more insurgents sustained injuries.

Without providing information on the casualties of security personnel, the official contended “No civilian has been hurt” in the ongoing operations.

Disputing the claim, Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Nahr-e-Sufi village, has claimed that an airstrike targeted residential area killing two women civilians and injuring eight others. Taliban militants are yet to make comments on the situation.