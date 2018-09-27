Share:

LAHORE - PAT Chairman Tahirul Qadri has announced challenging the LHC order in Model Town case in the Supreme Court.

Qadri expressed disappointment, claiming even more solid grounds against Sharifs were part of the records on which police officers were already summoned in the case.

Talking to lawyers and party leaders, he said Sharifs were nominated accused in the case but they, during their government, cleared themselves through the self made JIT.

The whole country, he said, had watched the Model Town brutal killings on their TV screens but the families were denied justice even after years. The PAT chairman called a meeting of party lawyers wing and leaders to discuss the future strategy and he will also address a press conference today.