RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize a photo exhibition at a local hotel at 10am today to celebrate World Tourism Day. World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27th September throughout the world under the theme declared by UNWTO, said a spokesman on Wednesday. This year theme declared by UNWTO is “Tourism and the Digital Transformation”, he said. He said PTDC is organizing a Photographic Exhibition to mark the day. More than 200 representatives of travel agents, tours operators and Hoteliers including students from different Schools, Colleges, and Universities will be participating in the event, he said.

He added UNWTO’s Official Celebration of World Tourism Day 2018 is being held in Hungary on 27th September 2018. PTDC is celebrating the World Tourism Day with rest of the world as a nation proud of its glorious past and custodians of a bright future. Presently we are devoted to make Pakistan a heaven for tourists.–Staff reporter