ISLAMABAD - The government and opposition parties’ in Wednesday’s National Assembly session accused each other of immaturely dealing with the foreign policy.

The debate on the supplementary budget converted into discussion on foreign policy matters when senior members from PTI and PML-N accused each other of pursuing flawed policies.

PML-N senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his speech on mini-budget strongly criticised the government performance in terms of foreign policy by sharing some of incidents in recent past. The former foreign minister advised the incumbent government to emphatically raise the matter of Kashmir in United Nations like the PML-N government did in its era. “Raise the matter of Kashmir,” he said, mentioning that matter of opening Wagah and Torkham borders needed to be viewed carefully by the incumbent government. “There is no need to make any decision in haste,” said the former foreign minister.

About Kalabagh Dam, he said that problem of water scarcity should be resolved through proper planning. “Through water management the issue can be resolved without touching Kalabagh dam,” he suggested. About donation for construction of dam, he said that there were also some symbolic values apart from monitory.

Asif came down hard on the federal government for not properly dealing with foreign policy matters. “Integrity of Pakistan has been badly damaged in this short span of time since the government took the reins,” he said, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had claimed to have reset relations with the US but the joint statement of US and India negated this impression only in 24 hours.

He said that the government had taken U-turn on the issue of giving citizenship to the refugees. “After watching the reaction of allied parties, the government had to take U-turn,” he said.

He said that the PML-N government had faced criticism on the matter of Kulbushan Yadev. “One should also keep in mind the names mentioned the in Hamoodur Rahman commission report,” he said, without sharing any specific name. He was of the view that government’s mini budget would trigger inflation in the country.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari responding to the concerns raised by Khwaja Asif said that the previous government had no foreign policy. “The foreign policy matters were not discussed in the House during the previous government era,” said Mazari, mentioning that the PML-N government had not respected the resolutions passed by the Parliament.

The previous government, she said, had never shared performance and achievements of special Kashmir committee. “Because of the stance taken by the Prime Minister, the world is seeing a dawn of new foreign policy in Pakistan based on mutual respect,” she said.

She said that Pakistan was still facing the side effects of the compromises made by the previous government.

About the reference given by Khawaja Asif regarding Hamood-ur-Rehman report, she said that there was no need for personal attack on any members. “Personal attack on family members should be avoided,” she said.

About granting citizenship to Afghan refugees, he said that the incumbent government had taken special interest to resolve the issue. “Citizenship of Afghan refugees is much important so we have invited the opposition to debate on it,” said the minister.

About Balochistan issue, the minister said that the previous government neglected the province and never fulfilled the promises made with the people of Balochistan. “It is story of neglect. Now the government is working to address the issue of enforced disappearances,” she said.

BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, taking part in discussion, said that Balcohistan issue was never taken seriously. He said that there was issue of water scarcity in Balochistan, which should be addressed. “Although rosy picture is being painted about Gwadar but in reality even electricity line in Gwadar is coming from Iran,” he said, mentioning that there was a need of building a cancer hospital in Balochistan. He said that there was a need to probe the assets of retired general and judges.

PPP-P’s senior member Syed Khursheed Shah strongly criticised the absence of government members from House. “The PTI leaders used to criticize PML-N government for not attending the House but now most of treasury members are not in the House,” he said.

PTI’s chief whip Amir Dogar assured the former opposition leader that government members would ensure presence in the House.

Earlier, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi said that the government has taken effective measures to check spread of dengue fever in the federal capital. “Incumbent government has started fumigation against Dengue in the federal territory,” Afridi while responding to a calling-attention notice said.

The Minister of State said that awareness campaign had also been launched by taking on board all the stakeholders including the civil society to check the spread of this virus.