Reinstated Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PIA has not taken charge so far. A Lahore court ruled that the termination letter written by the Chief HR Officer on 17th of August, 2017 is suspended and the PIA is directed to restrain from interference from lawful business of the plaintiff. The court order means that the COO is to continue his work as before as if the unlawful termination never took place. COO PIA Zia Qadir Qureshi believed that Musharraf Rasool Cyan, ex CEO and Asma Bajwa, Chief HR Officer’s terminated him with mala fide intentions and without due process or authority. Qureshi’s contract was terminated overnight on 17 August 2018 in suspicious circumstances by CEO Musharraf Rasool Cyan.–Staff Reporter