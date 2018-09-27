Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani predicted Wednesday that the United States would eventually rejoin an international nuclear deal, saying talks this week at the United Nations showed his counterpart Donald Trump’s isolation.

“The United States of America one day, sooner or later, will come back. This cannot be continued,” Rouhani told a news conference. “We are not isolated; America is isolated,” he said.

Rouhani pointed to a session of the Security Council chaired by Trump earlier Wednesday, where the leaders of Britain and France backed the nuclear deal, as well as a statement by European powers who say they will find ways to continue business with Iran and evade impending sanctions.

“We do hope with all the law-abiding and multilateral-oriented countries that we can ultimately put this behind us in an easier fashion than it was earlier anticipated,” Rouhani said.

The elected Iranian leader said that his government would stay in the 2015 agreement, under which Tehran sharply scaled back its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

“Until such time that we keep reaping the benefits of that agreement for our nation and people, we shall remain in the agreement,” he said. “Should the situation change, we have other paths and other solutions that we can embark upon,” he said.

Rouhani downplayed the sharp words from the US administration, including a warning Tuesday by Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, that Iran would have “hell to pay” if it crosses the United States. “During the past 40 years we have been subjected to that type of language many times,” he said.

“In this American administration, unfortunately, the language has been said to be somewhat unique and they speak with a different style, presumably because they are new to politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State militant group on Wednesday threatened to carry out new attacks in Iran, days after it claimed a deadly shooting at a military parade in the country’s southwest.

Iran is “flimsier than a spider’s web, and with God’s help, what comes will be worse and more bitter”, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Iranian authorities have blamed “militant separatists” for the assault Saturday in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, which killed 24 people including a four-year-old child and other civilians.

The attack targeted a parade in Khuzestan province, commemorating the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The border region, home to a large ethnic Arab community, was a major battleground of the conflict and saw ethnic unrest in 2005 and 2011.

Iranian officials initially blamed Arab separatists, who they claimed were behind previous unrest, for the attack, saying they were backed by Gulf Arab allies of the United States.

This version was bolstered when a movement called “Ahwaz National Resistance”, an Arab separatist group, claimed responsibility shortly after the assault.

But the Islamic State group (IS) was also quick to claim responsibility and later posted a video of men it said were the attackers.

In a three-minute audio recording released Wednesday, the Sunni militant group’s spokesman Abu Hassan al-Muhajir said Iran “had not recovered from the fearful shock, which God willing will not be the last”.

Shiite-dominated Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday linked the attackers to Iraq and Syria, where IS once had major strongholds.

“This cowardly act was the work of those very individuals who are rescued by the Americans whenever they are in trouble in Iraq and Syria and who are funded by the Saudis and the (United) Arab Emirates,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

On June 7, 2017 in Tehran, 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in simultaneous attacks on the parliament and on the tomb of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini - the first inside Iran claimed by IS.