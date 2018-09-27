Share:

ISLAMABAD - The appointment of Zulfiqar Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has been challenged in Supreme Court on account of his dual nationality.

It is the first appointment made by the federal government which has been challenged in the top court.

Muhammad Adil Chattha and Mirza Moiz Baig filed petition under Article 184(3) jointly making Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and federal government as respondents.

On September 17, Bukhari was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development pursuant to the discretion vested in the Prime Minister under Rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

The petitioners prayed to the top court to restrain Bukhari from working as a Special Assistant to the Prime Minister. It is further prayed to declare the notification, through which Bukhari was appointed, as null and void. “The appointment was unlawful, in violation of the Constitution and thus an unreasonable exercise of the discretion vested in the Prime Minister,” the petition stated.

The petitioners claiming their locus standi in the matter argued that their fundamental rights to life and dignity, as guaranteed under Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, were being negated by the arbitrary and unreasonable exercise of discretion by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is trite law that the right to life, as envisaged by Article 9 of the Constitution, includes all those aspects of life which make a man’s life meaningful, complete and worth living. Right to life, therefore, is not to be construed in a restrictive manner”, the petition stated.

The petition maintained that the appointment of honest individuals to public offices formed the foundation of good governance. “It is settled that in matters where executive has been vested with the discretion to make appointments, such discretion is to be used in a manner that is fair, transparent and in accordance with law”, the petition said.

It further argued that Article 92 of the Constitution as well as the general scheme of the Constitution created a system of parliamentary democracy, whereby the federal as well as ministers of state were picked from the Parliament. “Thus, qualifications for Parliamentarians, as enshrined under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, also ensure that ministers in a government, entrusted to steer the nation towards its desired destination, do not suffer from the defects stipulated in the Articles 63”, the petition stated.

It further stated that individuals who possessed dual citizenship were disqualified for becoming members of the Parliament, thereby rendering them disqualified to serve as federal minister or ministers of state.

It further stated that Bukhari was a British citizen and Prime Minister Khan himself conceded it.

It further stated that it was imperative to appoint individuals whose antecedents were known and who maintained the highest standards of integrity. “The Petitioners, therefore, submit that commands of the law and the Constitution should not be compromised at the altar of extraneous considerations.”

It further stated that Rules of Business 1973, pursuant to which Special Assistants are appointed, have been framed by the federal government in exercise of the powers conferred under Articles 90 and 99 of the Constitution. “Relying on the 1973 rules to grant the status of minister of state to a person constitutionally disqualified from the said office is, therefore, untenable and violation of the Constitution.” The petitioners submitted that the Prime Minister’s discretion does not extend to acts that are unreasonable and unlawful.