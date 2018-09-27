Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top court on Thursday constituted a two-judge special bench to supervise the proceedings and progress of Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The top court ruled that the commission shall submit monthly report to the special bench, comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The court further ruled that the military officers below the rank of brigadier shall not appear in the missing persons’ cases.

After constitution of the special bench, there are now three forums dealing with the longstanding issue of missing persons. Other forums are Commission on Enforced Disappearance headed by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal and the High Penal Committee headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

The chief justice was sanguine that the three forums together will heal pain of heirs of missing persons. He also hinted at summoning the meeting again in two weeks.

The ruling for constituting special bench was given on the request of victims before a 3-judge bench, headed by the CJP, hearing cases of allegedly enforced disappeared persons. Other members of the bench are Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The chief justice expressed displeasure over relevant authorities’ noncompliance with the court orders about the missing persons. “I will have to ask from agencies why they were not complying with production orders. I will have to seek explanation for every [missing] individual,” he observed.

Justice Saqib said that a high-panel meeting headed by him and participated by heads of each agency was convened wherein it was decided that matters of missing persons shall be dealt by the commission and assistance to the commission shall be made by representative not less than the rank of brigadier.

He further observed that encouraging progress of the commission headed by Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was noted and it was decided that if some case of missing person was filed in the top court, the same would be referred to the commission.

However, during the hearing, the aggrieved persons though agreed that matter should in first instance be resolved by the commission but pleaded that a bench of Supreme Court regarding chronic cases and non-compliance of production orders be constituted.

On August 2, the chief justice had chaired a meeting wherein officials had informed that the said the Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances received about 5,290 cases of enforced disappearances since its inception in 2011.

They said that 382 cases of enforced disappearance were deleted on different technical grounds –including non-prosecution and incomplete addresses.

Out of the total registered cases, 2,636 had been traced while 446 were found not to be cases of enforced disappearance, the officials had said.

They further informed that presently a total of 1,828 cases of enforced disappearance were pending with the commission.

The chief justice was also informed in the meeting that there was reported role of hostile agencies of neighbouring countries as well and in many of the cases, the persons attempting to impersonate as officials of agencies were apprehended.

When hearing of the instant matters commenced, Amna Janua representing missing persons appeared before the bench and appreciated the commission for summoning representatives of agencies.

She, however, stated that the number of cases pending with commission had surged to 5,000, adding that propensities of enforced disappearance were being increased but the commission had been unsuccessful to halt it. She claimed that many persons went missing during Operation Rah-e-Raast.

The chief justice remarked that the commission would submit its report while evidence and trial would be conducted by commission itself. He told Miss Janjua that the latter’s husband was no more alive considering evidences on record.

Justice Saqib remarked that the commission had some complaints against the agencies but a high-level meeting had been summoned whereby message was conveyed to them for assistance.

Janjua claimed that the commission had stopped to inquire into the matters regarding missing persons from Swat.

During the hearing, mother of one Mudassar Iqbal informed the bench that she was patient of paralysis and there was no man at her home to earn bread and butter.

“This court is the only hope. Why they took my son and what this country wants from us. He went for fetching food from market where he was abducted by two men,” said the mother with tears rolling down her face.

Amna informed the bench that the commission had thrice issued production orders but the agencies never complied.

The chief justice asked as to why production orders were not being complied. Defence minister representative Brigadier Falak Naz informed the bench that Iqbal was not in the agencies’ custody, adding that he had not brought his record with him.

Justice Ahsan expressed displeasure on the response. The chief justice questioned whether this court should consider such denial a certificate.

During the course of hearing, father of a missing person informed that he had received a plain letter from the CTD Lahore regarding his son.

The chief justice questioned authenticity of the letter and remarked that in the ongoing situation, some issues were being raised to only gain nefarious objectives against Pakistani agencies and its army.

During the hearing, the bench was also informed that a civil engineer was abducted and was killed in a police encounter.